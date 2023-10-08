Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque In Hebron Until Further Notice

Ramallah, Oct.8 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation authorities early Sunday sealed off the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.In a brief statement, the Islamic Awqaf directorate in Hebron emphasized that the occupation authorities prevented Palestinian worshipers from performing the Fajr prayer.A notice, declaring the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque until further notice, was prominently displayed by Israeli authorities.

