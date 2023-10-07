Turkish President Erdogan Re-Elected Ruling Justice And Development Party Head

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unanimously re-elected leader of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

After being nominated by top party officials, Erdogan was re-elected chairman at the party's 4th extraordinary congress in Ankara by securing 1,399 votes.

Erdogan thanked all party delegates for taking part in the congress, adding: "We completed our congress with success and as befitting our party."

Founded on Aug. 14, 2001, the AK Party burst onto the political scene under the leadership of Erdogan, who became prime minister in 2003 and has served as president since 2014.