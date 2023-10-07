Madhya Pradesh Tourism Shines At PATA Travel Mart 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 06th October 2023: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board exhibited its rich and diverse tourism offerings at the prestigious Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart, which took place at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi from 4th to 6th October. The event served as an excellent platform to showcase Madhya Pradesh's unique tourist attractions to key stakeholders in the Indian and overseas travel and tourism industry.



Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's participation at PATA Travel Mart 2023 was marked by the captivating MP Tourism Pavilion that highlighted the state's extraordinary destinations, cultural heritage, and unparalleled natural beauty. The pavilion aimed to capture the imagination of travel and tourism professionals from India and around the world, enticing them to explore“The Heart of Incredible India - Madhya Pradesh”.



The MP Tourism stall delved into the state's rich cultural heritage, showcasing its vibrant festivals, art forms, and traditional crafts. Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the "Tiger State" of India, boasts an abundance of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks like the Kanha Tiger reserve, Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve, Panna Tiger Reserve, Pench Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve and Satpura Tiger Reserve. The presentation of the stall showcased the state's commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism.



Madhya Pradesh is home to some of India's most iconic historical monuments and 7 UNESCO Sites, such as the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Sanchi Stupa, Bhim Betka and many more. The exhibition offered a glimpse into the state's rich historical tapestry. The state's adventure and wellness offerings were highlighted, including thrilling activities like trekking, water sports, and yoga retreats in serene settings and major annual festivals like Jalmahotsav, Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival and Mandu Festival. The visitors can also participate in the adventure and recreational activities at the ongoing Chanderi Festival in the Ashok Nagar district. Madhya Pradesh's delectable cuisine was also featured during the presentation showcasing its diverse culinary traditions and mouth-watering dishes.



The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's participation in PATA Travel Mart 2023 was met with an enthusiastic response from travel and tourism stakeholders, including tour operators, travel agencies, and potential tourists. Attendees expressed their interest in exploring the state's unique and uncharted destinations.



Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "MP Tourism's participation at PATA serves as an excellent opportunity to connect with travel and tourism professionals and share the incredible beauty and cultural richness of Madhya Pradesh. The state is full of captivating tourism products like Culture, Heritage, Pilgrimage, Wildlife, Adventure, and Annual Festivals. We are eager to welcome travellers from across India and the world to experience the magic of our state which has something to offer for every tourist. "



Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is committed to further promoting the state as a premier travel destination, offering an unforgettable mix of culture, heritage, wildlife, and adventure.

