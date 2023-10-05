Umrahme Opens The First Fully Digital Umrah Booking Platform In The Region

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Traveazy Group, a pioneer in the online global travel market, is excited to announce the launch of Umrahme's entirely digitalized B2C booking platform. Backed by an additional investment of USD 7 million from leading investors Certares and Global Ventures, Umrahme is set to transform the Umrah travel industry in the Middle East by redefining the way pilgrims around the world plan their sacred Umrah journey.

Umrahme is owned by Traveazy Group, which boasts an impressive track record of assisting more than 4 million travelers worldwide through its subsidiary brands Holidayme, Umrahme and Locanda.

Umrahme has already established itself as a key player in the Umrah B2B travel market, earning the title of“E-Business of the Year” in 2022 for its unique approach to B2B Umrah bookings. The development marks Umrahme's expansion into the B2C sector, offering the same level of excellence and convenience to pilgrims and travelers across the Middle East.

Starting from October 1st, 2023, Umrahme will directly cater to consumers, ensuring they receive exceptional value, unparalleled flexibility, and comprehensive guidance during their entire Umrah pilgrimage. Beyond its Umrah packages, Umrahme's“Umrah Plus” offering will elevate the travel experience, granting pilgrims access to a diverse selection of thoughtfully curated tours and leisure destinations. Umrahme's vision is to ensure that the spiritual journey of Umrah is accessible and enriching for everyone.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the recent changes in visa regulations, Umrahme is committed to helping pilgrims navigate the Umrah and visa process painlessly and efficiently. By providing 24/7 digital support for all travelers, Umrahme facilitates a seamless spiritual experience through transparency and a strong commitment to community building and social responsibility. Umrahme is also authorized by the Saudi Ministry of Umrah & Hajj on Maqam.

As the first online booking platform to fully digitalize B2C Umrah bookings, and the leading B2B Umrah booking platform worldwide, Umrahme's expansion into the B2C space marks a global milestone that is set to lead the transformation of the Umrah travel market worldwide. With over 24 million Muslims performing Umrah in 2022 alone, Umrahme is dedicated to making the Umrah experience more memorable, hassle-free, and spiritually enriching for millions of pilgrims across the region.

