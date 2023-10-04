Teenage gunman opens fire in Bangkok mall, killing two

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident, a teenage boy opened fire at a prestigious shopping center located in the heart of Thailand's capital, resulting in the confirmed deaths of two individuals and several others sustaining injuries. Thai officials have reported that the suspect has been apprehended following the shooting.



The unsettling shooting spree unfolded during the afternoon on Tuesday within the confines of the Siam Paragon shopping mall, an expansive commercial complex situated in downtown Bangkok. The young assailant, armed with a handgun, initiated the attack, targeting at least seven individuals. Among the victims, two have tragically lost their lives. The deceased include a 34-year-old Chinese woman and another woman hailing from Myanmar, as confirmed by authorities. Additionally, five people have suffered injuries, with two of them in critical condition.



Initial reports had initially suggested a higher death toll of three individuals, but this number has since been revised. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted the potential dangers and unpredictability of such acts of violence in public spaces.

