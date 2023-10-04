(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Union Coop Partners with Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery







The strategic partnership will benefit Tamayaz cardholders and Cooperative employees.

Dubai, UAE:

Union Coop has entered into a cooperative agreement with 'Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery' as part of its strategic commitment to activate corporate social responsibility initiatives, support local humanitarian and community care programs and projects, and provide discounted healthcare services to its employees and 'Tamayaz' cardholders - Gold and Silver.

The agreement was formalized at the Union Coop headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall - Dubai, with Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, Managing Director, Union Coop, and Mr. Bruno Dsouza, Regional COO- Dubai & NE at Burjeel Holdings, signing the document. The signing ceremony was attended by several senior management members and employees from both organizations.

The agreement aims to leverage the discounts and benefits offered by Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery and other Burjeel facilities for Cooperative employees and members of the 'Tamayaz' loyalty program. Furthermore, it seeks to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and promote the healthcare services provided by Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery through various media and advertising channels of Union Coop.

Highlighting Cooperative's commitment to expanding strategic partnerships, Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal stated, 'Signing this agreement with 'Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery' brings numerous benefits to Cooperative employees, shareholders, and Tamayaz cardholders.' He further emphasized, 'This partnership is part of a strategic initiative aimed at broadening the scope of services and benefits for our strategic partners, enhancing their overall experience, and delivering exceptional services.'

Mr. Bruno Dsouza said,“Such collaborative endeavors reflect our commitment to serving the community. We, at Burjeel Holdings, look forward to offering world-class healthcare services to the beneficiaries, leveraging our cutting-edge technologies and expertise across various specialties. This is also a great opportunity for us to solidify our relationship with Union Coop.”