Egyptian Start-Up Sigma-Fit Showcases Space Clothing Technology At IAC Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sigma-Fit, an Egyptian start-up company that specializes in clothing technology, took part in the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 2 to 6 October. The IAC is one of the largest global events related to the space industry, with the participation of major space agencies, such as NASA.

Sigma-Fit was the only Arab, African, and Egyptian representative at the IAC, where it presented its vision and strategy for developing products that can be worn in space. The company also submitted two research papers on the future of clothing for humans in space colonies, especially on the Moon and Mars, and on the radioactive clothing that can protect astronauts from radiation in outer space.

Omar Al-Mounir, the CEO of Sigma-Fit, said that their participation as an Egyptian company in the IAC was a strong addition to their profile. He also said that their goal was to be the first provider of space clothing for humans, with Egyptian technology and manufacturing. He added that the company would seek to cooperate with space tourism companies and international space agencies to offer them their space clothing products.

Al-Mounir also participated as an official speaker at the IAC, where he discussed several topics, such as space tourism, space architecture, building future colonies, and developing training and simulation models. He highlighted the company's work in clothing technology that fits the discussion points he raised.