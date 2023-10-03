Amir Receives Phone Call From US President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday evening from the President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden.

During the call, they discussed strategic ties between the two countries and aspects of supporting and strengthening them in a range of fields, in addition to sharing perspectives on developments in the region, along with regional and international developments of common concern.



HE President Biden expressed, during the call, his deep thanks and appreciation for the mediation led by the State of Qatar that resulted in the release of a number of American citizens detained in Iran and their return to their homeland and relatives, noting the State of Qatar's effective and constructive role on the international stage.



For his part, HH the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar's belief in dialogue as the only way of resolving disputes and establishing peace, as well as proceeding with the state's efforts in mediation and disputes resolution, adding that the State of Qatar's commitment to its role as a reliable international mediator is not limited by regional borders, but goes far beyond to contribute to efforts to establish peace globally.