Pashinyan's Ratifying Rome Statute Is Hardest Slap For Russia

Rena Murshud
The Armenian Parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the
International Criminal Court in its last session. It is interesting
that the ratification coincides with the birthday of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, to whom Armenians once took refuge.
According to the claim, the decision will enter into force on
October 7, that is, on the birthday of President Vladimir
Vladimirovich Putin. But although there is no evidence to say that
this was a premeditated plan, Erivan's desire to prepare an
unforgettable "gift" to the Russian leader is quite clear.
It should be noted that according to the ratified document,
Vladimir Putin may be arrested during his visit to Armenia. This
decision was proposed by Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia
on September 11. According to him, if the CSTO does not fulfill its
obligations, the Hague court will significantly strengthen the
security of Armenia.
Such a decision of the Prime Minister was not welcomed in the
country, it is even noted that this decision will lead to deep
cracks in Armenia-Russia relations in the future and even more
serious complications.
Russian political analyst Darya Grevchova, who commented to AZERNEWS , expressed her views on the issue.
According to the political scientist, such a step by Pashinyan is
the hardest slap for Russia.
"Armenia's current ratification of the Rome Statute shows that
it has taken unfriendly steps towards Russia and is a clear
manifestation of its enmity towards Russia. Although Pashinyan, who
avoids Russia, has repeatedly declared that he cannot arrest
Vladimir Putin, today everyone understands very well that these are
empty words, and in fact, Pashinyan can take any action. Therefore,
Vladimir Putin, of course, will not risk and check Pashinyan in
this way."
Saying that the step taken by the Armenian leader is a blow
against the Kremlin, the expert interpreted the matter as follows:
"Because Armenia is a member of both the CSTO and the Council of
Europe. There are also great economic relations between the
countries. Most importantly, a large number of Armenians live in
Russia, about 2.5 million, and huge Armenian diasporas are located
in Russia. Now, this kind of policy of Pashinyan towards the west
is an action to fulfill the orders of the Western and European
forces. Such a step of the prime minister is also an indication
that he puts his own interests above the interests of the Armenian
people. If Pashinyan cared about the interests of his people, he
would do everything to improve the situation. But Pashinyan appeals
to Western patrons in order to remain in power, breaking relations
with Russia, as well as creating a second Ukraine from his own
country in the future," the expert said.
Darya Grevchova unequivocally stated that Russia will react
negatively to the ratification of the Rome Statute. Also, Moscow
will declare that Yerevan is taking unfriendly steps. Nevertheless,
concrete action or reaction against Armenia is not expected
yet.
"Russia is aware of everything and clearly sees that Pashinyan,
with the help of Western curators, is trying to distance him from
the South Caucasus. He wants to blame Russia for all the
difficulties that Armenia is currently facing. The large protests
that are currently taking place on the streets of Yerevan are also
a provocation designed to disrupt the alliance between Russia and
Armenia. All this will have a negative impact on our relations.
Whatever Pashinyan does is his sovereign right. But it should be
noted that the West's intention is to harm Russia indirectly by
means of Armenia. Helping and promising a better future for
Armenians is not a characteristic of the West at all," the Russian
political scientist added.
In conclusion, speaking about the effects of Pashinyan's
political manoeuvres in the South Caucasus in the context of
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, Darya Grevchova noted that this
situation will have a positive impact on the region.
"Russia will get closer to Azerbaijan and become its main
reliable partner in the Transcaucasus. Various economic and
logistically important projects will be developed with Azerbaijan.
In addition, it is known to everyone that Azerbaijan has close
relations with Turkiye. Also, Turkiye is one of the countries that
does not join sanctions against Russia. Therefore, Russia's
cooperation within the Azerbaijan, Turkiye triangle will only be
beneficial for all sides. Also, Moscow's interest in the
development of transport corridors in addition to the region is
very great. Therefore, all this will affect the strengthening of
Russia-Azerbaijan and Russia-Turkiye relations. As for Armenia, its
current policy is no more than to marginalise itself in this
alliance," the expert added.
