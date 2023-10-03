Chery Automobile Set To Dazzle At The 2023 Geneva International Motor Show In Qatar

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

As the automotive world anticipates the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) scheduled from October 5th to 14th in Doha, Chery, representing China's independent brands, is gearing up for a remarkable debut. Chery's presence at GIMS heralds an exciting chapter in the automotive industry, marked by significant developments in new electric vehicles.

Chery is thrilled to announce its plans to launch a range of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) in Qatar, with availability in the UAE starting from December 2023. This expansion demonstrates Chery's commitment to advancing sustainable solutions across international markets, contributing to a greener and more eco-conscious future. The highly anticipated Tiggo 7 Pro Max and Tiggo 8 Pro Max, showcased at the motor show, will also make their debut in the UAE in December 2023, followed by the arrival of the Arizzo 8 in the first quarter of 2024.

The Geneva International Motor Show is renowned as one of the world's premier automotive exhibitions, often referred to as the " barometer of international automotive trends." It serves as a pivotal platform for leading automotive companies to introduce groundbreaking technologies, new models, and future strategies.

Chery's participation at GIMS marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards brand enhancement, technological innovation, and product development. With a remarkable 26-year history of technological expertise, Chery has firmly established itself as a key player in the hybrid and pure electric vehicle sectors.

Chery will unveil its revolutionary engineered lineup, encompassing a comprehensive range of energy types, including Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). This groundbreaking lineup promises vehicles that are not only powerful and efficient but also eco-friendly and smart, challenging conventional perceptions of hybrid products. Moreover, it provides the necessary technical foundation for Chery's transition towards comprehensive new environmental solutions, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of Chery cars.

Chery will also launch its charity fund during GIMS, underlining the brand's commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Chery's vision is to lead the automotive industry towards a more environmentally friendly and innovative future.

