The Remembrance Day At European Azerbaijan School

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. On September 27, the Azerbaijani public commemorated the memory of the martyrs who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives during the Patriotic War.

It is observed every year on September 27th as the "Memorial Day" dedicated to the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Patriotic War, according to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 2, 2020.

The European Azerbaijan School (EAS) community came together to honor the martyrs of the Patriotic War on the occasion of Remembrance Day. EAS school administration, staff, and students from both Primary and Secondary campuses visited the II Alley of Martyrs.

As a mark of respect, wreaths and flowers were placed on the graves of the fallen heroes. The attendees observed a minute of silence, their heads bowed in remembrance. Students, holding flags in their hands, had the opportunity to pay their respects at the gravesites, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for the nation.

At the Primary campus, students and staff commemorated the martyrs with a minute of silence, followed by the National Anthem of the Azerbaijan Republic. Teachers took the time to educate the students about the historical significance of the day, emphasizing why it is crucial to remember and honor the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

Meanwhile, at the Secondary campus, an event marking the third anniversary of Remembrance Day was organized. The ceremony began with a moment of silence, followed by the National Anthem of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Director of EAS, Francesco Banchini, spoke about the significance of Remembrance Day, emphasizing the enduring importance of honoring the martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Addressing a captivated audience, Mr. Banchini reminded everyone about the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the integrity and independence of Azerbaijan. He stressed the need to remember these heroes in perpetuity, ensuring their legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of every Azerbaijani citizen.

The audience was deeply moved by the accounts of the I Karabakh War Veteran and EAS History teacher, Baylar Eminov. He shared his personal war experiences, shedding light on the challenges faced by the nation during the Karabakh War. His emotional account underscored the resilience and patriotism of the Azerbaijani people.

In addition, EAS teacher Aynur Tahirova, delivered an enlightening presentation discussing the history of the Karabakh War from 1988 to 2020. She highlighted the chronological historical events leading up to the liberation of the territories, sharing the historical journey that led to the Remembrance Day. She emphasized the victorious achievements of the Azerbaijani Army in defeating the enemy and liberating our lands, and spoke about the heroic deeds of our sons who reached the pinnacle of martyrdom on this sacred path. The purpose of observing the Remembrance Day was explained, emphasizing the bravery of our heroic sons in the context of the day's significance.

In her speech, Secondary Principal Lynda Thompson urged young people to remember the victims of the war and the brave people who fought, and emphasized the importance of preserving their moral heritage for future generations.

The event dedicated to the Remembrance Day of our martyrs, who rendered unparalleled services in the victory of our history, has been concluded.

The martyrs will live in our memory forever. May the God have mercy on our Martyrs!