The Remembrance Day At European Azerbaijan School

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. On September 27,
the Azerbaijani public commemorated the memory of the martyrs who
valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives during the Patriotic
War.
It is observed every year on September 27th as the "Memorial
Day" dedicated to the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives in
the Patriotic War, according to the decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 2, 2020.
The European Azerbaijan School (EAS) community came together to
honor the martyrs of the Patriotic War on the occasion of
Remembrance Day. EAS school administration, staff, and students
from both Primary and Secondary campuses visited the II Alley of
Martyrs.
As a mark of respect, wreaths and flowers were placed on the
graves of the fallen heroes. The attendees observed a minute of
silence, their heads bowed in remembrance. Students, holding flags
in their hands, had the opportunity to pay their respects at the
gravesites, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought
for the nation.
At the Primary campus, students and staff commemorated the
martyrs with a minute of silence, followed by the National Anthem
of the Azerbaijan Republic. Teachers took the time to educate the
students about the historical significance of the day, emphasizing
why it is crucial to remember and honor the sacrifices made by the
martyrs.
Meanwhile, at the Secondary campus, an event marking the third
anniversary of Remembrance Day was organized. The ceremony began
with a moment of silence, followed by the National Anthem of the
Azerbaijan Republic.
Director of EAS, Francesco Banchini, spoke about the
significance of Remembrance Day, emphasizing the enduring
importance of honoring the martyrs of the Patriotic War.
Addressing a captivated audience, Mr. Banchini reminded everyone
about the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the integrity and
independence of Azerbaijan. He stressed the need to remember these
heroes in perpetuity, ensuring their legacy lives on in the hearts
and minds of every Azerbaijani citizen.
The audience was deeply moved by the accounts of the I Karabakh
War Veteran and EAS History teacher, Baylar Eminov. He shared his
personal war experiences, shedding light on the challenges faced by
the nation during the Karabakh War. His emotional account
underscored the resilience and patriotism of the Azerbaijani
people.
In addition, EAS teacher Aynur Tahirova, delivered an
enlightening presentation discussing the history of the Karabakh
War from 1988 to 2020. She highlighted the chronological historical
events leading up to the liberation of the territories, sharing the
historical journey that led to the Remembrance Day. She emphasized
the victorious achievements of the Azerbaijani Army in defeating
the enemy and liberating our lands, and spoke about the heroic
deeds of our sons who reached the pinnacle of martyrdom on this
sacred path. The purpose of observing the Remembrance Day was
explained, emphasizing the bravery of our heroic sons in the
context of the day's significance.
In her speech, Secondary Principal Lynda Thompson urged young
people to remember the victims of the war and the brave people who
fought, and emphasized the importance of preserving their moral
heritage for future generations.
The event dedicated to the Remembrance Day of our martyrs, who
rendered unparalleled services in the victory of our history, has
been concluded.
The martyrs will live in our memory forever. May the God have
mercy on our Martyrs!
