President: We Continue Our Efforts To Develop Space Industry In Azerbaijan


10/2/2023 5:24:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan became a member of a global space club more than a decade ago and has two telecommunication satellites and one Earth observation satellite, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Azernews reports.

“We continue our efforts to develop space industry in Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107173594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search