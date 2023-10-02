President: We Continue Our Efforts To Develop Space Industry In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan became a member of a global space club more than a
decade ago and has two telecommunication satellites and one Earth
observation satellite, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said
while addressing the opening ceremony of the 74th International
Astronautical Congress, Azernews reports.
“We continue our efforts to develop space industry in
Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.
