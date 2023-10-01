Elon Musk To Address Int'l Astronautical Congress In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) American entrepreneur and founder of Tesla and SpaceX companies
Elon Musk will address the 74th International Astronautical
Congress, which starts on October 7 in Baku.
Former member of the European Parliament and ex-president of the
International Astronautical Federation Jean-Yves Le Gallou said
this during the 13th session of the International Astronautical
Federation (IAF), Azernews reports.
Notably, the International Astronautical Federation's MMOP has
been organized since 2009.
The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku
International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.
The International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan was held
for the first time in 1973 on the initiative of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev.
The 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in
Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research -
Penetration of Science and Technology". Baku became the first city
in the South Caucasus region where this event was organized.
In 2019, Azerbaijan's capital won the right to host the most
prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the
General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in
Washington, DC.
Organized by Azercosmos, the 74th International Astronautical
Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance"
will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.
MENAFN01102023000195011045ID1107172198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.