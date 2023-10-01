Six Jordanian Cadets To Join Qatar Police Academy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 1 (Petra) -Qatar Police Academy announced that it has received six Jordanian candidate students as part of the 10th batch eligible to study at the academy affiliated with Qatari Ministry of Interior.Jordanian students are the only non-Qatari students, who were accepted to study at academy, as all other 116 cadets are Qatari nationals, according to an academy statement on Sunday.The academy said the new cadets will begin the first 50-day foundation programme, aimed to introduce military concepts gradually within a precise training plan.