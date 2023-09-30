Mahboba Saraj Nominated As Nobel Peace Prize Finalist

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Peace Research Institute Oslo has announced that Mahboba Saraj, an Afghan women's rights activist, and Nasrin Sotoudeh, an Iranian human rights activist, have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

Reuters, citing Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, reported on Friday that this year's most likely laureates for the prize are human rights activists.

According to reports, Mahboba Saraj, an advocate and activist for women's rights in Afghanistan, Nasrin Sotoudeh, a women's rights activist in Iran, Vladimir Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, and Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, are among the finalists for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Previously, Mahboba Saraj's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Peace Research Institute Oslo had sparked widespread reactions among women's rights activists.

Critics argue that she actively supported the Taliban regime, potentially compromising women's rights to education and work, and refrained from condemning the Taliban's oppressive policies against women in Afghanistan. This has raised concerns about her position on gender equality and Afghan women's rights, sparking ongoing debate and scrutiny.

Afghan women protesters and grassroots Afghan women's groups had previously stated in a statement in response to Saraj's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize that“Mahboba Saraj has made no fundamental effort to restore peace and freedom for Afghan women, and she has done nothing to help women participate in education, work, or public life.”

The Nobel Peace Research Institute also added that Mahboba Saraj has been a champion in child health, education, combating corruption, and preventing domestic violence.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee to individuals or organizations that have made efforts in peace and human rights advocacy.

