Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on his country's national day.

NEW YORK -- Kuwait has affirmed exerting more efforts to achieve development in different fields for all categories of society. The remarks were made by the third secretary of Kuwait's permanent delegation to the UN Wafiqa Al-Mulla, during her speech at UN General Assembly.

KUWAIT -- Academics have refuted the historic and legal allegations in the recent baseless declaration made by Iraq's supreme federal court regarding the treaty for regulating navigation in Khor Abdullah. By Abdullah Al-Enezi.

KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went down 74 cents to USD 97.90 pb Friday vs USD 98.64 pb Thursday.

