Volume Of Cargo Transportation Along BTK Route To Be Increased

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov and the heads of the railway authorities of Türkiye and Georgia reached an agreement on a significant increase in the volume of cargo transportation along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) route during a bilateral meeting, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways, the parties also reached an agreement on improving infrastructure and joint measures to use the full potential of the line after the completion of modernization of the BTK railway.

The 850-km Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line was commissioned in 2017. The rapid delivery of goods from Asia to Europe through Azerbaijan increases the significance of the BTK in the regional transportation network.

The total amount of goods delivered via BTK amounted to 432,284 tons in 2022, showing a nearly 30-percent increase from 2021.