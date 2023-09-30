Volume Of Cargo Transportation Along BTK Route To Be Increased

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Chairman of
Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov and the heads of the railway
authorities of Türkiye and Georgia reached an agreement on a
significant increase in the volume of cargo transportation along
the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) route during a bilateral meeting,
Trend reports.
According to Azerbaijan Railways, the parties also reached an
agreement on improving infrastructure and joint measures to use the
full potential of the line after the completion of modernization of
the BTK railway.
The 850-km Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line was commissioned in
2017. The rapid delivery of goods from Asia to Europe through
Azerbaijan increases the significance of the BTK in the regional
transportation network.
The total amount of goods delivered via BTK amounted to 432,284
tons in 2022, showing a nearly 30-percent increase from 2021.
