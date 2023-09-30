Qatarenergy Publish Fuel Prices For October 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha: QatarEnergy today announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2023.
As per the latest update:
The petrol and diesel prices remains unchanged in comparison with September.
Read Also
Global Wellness Summit to discuss Arabic, Islamic medicine Qatar's initiatives increase greenery, battle climate change Waste sorting at source programme to reach households in Oct
Premium petrol will cost QR 1.90 per litre, while Super grade petrol price is kept at QR2.10.
Diesel will costs QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.
Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.
The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list
MENAFN30092023000063011010ID1107169046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.