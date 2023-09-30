Qatarenergy Publish Fuel Prices For October 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: QatarEnergy today announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2023.

As per the latest update:

The petrol and diesel prices remains unchanged in comparison with September.



Premium petrol will cost QR 1.90 per litre, while Super grade petrol price is kept at QR2.10.

Diesel will costs QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list