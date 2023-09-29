Malaysia Calls For Holding Israel Accountable For Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Malaysia's authorities called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its continued aggression against Palestinians, saying that the attack would aggravate situation, which is already tough, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Malaysia's foreign ministry slammed the recent storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque that was carried out by some Israeli settlers.

The storming was carried out "deliberately" by Israel that clearly challenges political and legal situation of Jerusalem and Al-Haram Al-Sharif, it added.

It stressed that the Security Council is required to ask Israel to stop immediately all provocative acts and aggression to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Malaysia stressed its firm stance regarding Palestinians' right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement. (end)

aab.hm







MENAFN29092023000071011013ID1107165371