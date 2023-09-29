Azerbaijan-Pakistan Emerging Economic Ties - Expert Opinion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan
Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have been
gaining momentum for the last two years in which political
leadership, economic diplomacy, media, and embassies of both sides
have played an important role due to which the pace of
people-to-people, business-to-business and government-to-government
contacts have immensely enhanced in diverse sectors of the economy.
Resultantly the volumes of bilateral trade have been substantially
increased between the two sides which is a good omen.
Moreover, during various high official meetings, the two leaders
also agreed to boost cooperation in the trade, business, defense,
security, energy, and other sectors which would gear up mutually
beneficial propositions in the days to come.
In this regard, during the last two years, both sides discussed
various avenues of collaboration between the two countries
including bilateral trade, cooperation in energy and economic
sectors.
Additionally, they also noted joint work for the further
strengthening of relations with a focus on different fields like
trade, connectivity, energy, tourism and Information Technology,
education, culture, science & technology, space cooperation,
agriculture, mining, infrastructure development, medical sciences,
sports, cement, pharmaceutical, especially in liberated areas of
Garabagh. Furthermore, bilateral cooperation in the defense sector
mainly joint drills, training, military production, drones,
fifth-generation fighter planes, missile technology, and last but
not least, tanks and other modern war gadgets in the days to
come.
It hopes that the finalization of the Preferential Trade
Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between the two
countries would further enhance the scope, pace, and utility of the
bilateral trade between the two countries in the near future.
There has been an immense increase in the exports of rice from
Pakistan because of zero custom duties. Serious efforts are now
being carried out and finalized to include more food items in this
category, opening new window of opportunities for both the
countries. In this context, the establishment of a High-Level Joint
Working Group would be useful.
Negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement between two
countries have been completed. Pakistan's side has already shared a
request list of 103 items with Azerbaijan on June 14, 2023, seeking
market access. On the other hand, Azerbaijan has shared its request
list of 84 items, and the Ministry of Commerce in Pakistan is
currently conducting stakeholder consultations on these items.
Hopefully, it will be completed very soon and subsequently signed
during this year.
The Transit Trade Agreement, Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce
shared the draft agreement with Azerbaijan on September 15, 2022,
with the consensus of all stakeholders. The agreement encompasses
all modes of transportation, including road, railways, air, and
sea.
It is suggested that mutual tariff reduction modalities should
be finalized as soon as possible aiming at further facilitating
trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
It seems that energy cooperation between the two countries has
become a hot topic and engine of further strengthening of bilateral
relations between the two countries.
Azerbaijan has agreed to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
Pakistan at discounted price. Baku will help Islamabad in the
fields of oil and gas, aside from investing in Pakistan's solar
energy industry which would definitely reduce its energy woes.
Now both sides decided to commence the LNG shipments from
Azerbaijan to Pakistan on a monthly basis, with concessional rates
being applied to each cargo. To facilitate the collaboration on
energy resources, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the State Oil
Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) are engaged in
government-level cooperation.
The government of Pakistan has expressed a desire to collaborate
with Azerbaijan in the field of petrochemicals and solar energy. In
this regard, the government extended invitations for Azerbaijan
delegations to visit Pakistan, focusing on the economic, trade,
aviation, and energy sectors.
There is huge scope for Pakistan's private sector and companies
to make investments in Azerbaijan's economy including,
infrastructure development, smart living, smart cities, green
energies, digitalization, e-commerce, artificial intelligence,
quantum technologies, big data, community development, SMEs,
Micro-Financing, hand-crafts, marble, cement, fertilizer,
pharmaceutical, horticulture, fishing, public health, vaccines,
disaster management, money markets and last but not least,
aviation, tourism, banking, Islamic banking, education(with dual
degrees), modern farming, dairy, renewables, etc. Thus Pakistani
businessmen and investors must avail this opportunity and make
investments in Azerbaijan,
While meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the
Alternative Energy Development Council of the Energy Ministry of
Pakistan, Executive Director of the Private Energy and
Infrastructure Council Shah Jahan Mirza the Director of the State
Renewable Energy Agency of Azerbaijan floated a workable proposal
for Pakistani companies to invest in Azerbaijan's renewable energy
sector.
In this regard, necessary information was given on the potential
of Azerbaijan's renewable energy, measures to realize this
potential, and export opportunities. Pakistani companies have been
invited to participate in future renewable energy auctions. Shah
Jahan Mirza informed Azerbaijani colleagues about the reforms in
the energy sector of Pakistan and the development of the renewable
energy sector.
Obviously, the invitation to Pakistani companies to invest in
Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector is part of a larger effort to
increase cooperation between the two countries.
It is a good omen that the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Technology Forum
was held in Baku to establish relations between the IT companies of
Pakistan and the state and private partners in Azerbaijan.
Representatives from 35 companies from Pakistan that operate in the
fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud technology,
and a number of areas of the ICT sector participated in the
forum.
Pakistani IT companies have also been invited to operate and
invest in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The government
of Azerbaijan is doing reconstruction work and building smart
villages and smart cities in the liberated territories and
Pakistani IT companies have the potential to help in these
processes.
The Pakistani IT sector is very big, and there is great
potential to expand cooperation in the IT sector. It is hoped that
the forum will move to active cooperation in the coming months and
that Azerbaijani companies will visit Pakistan to get to know
Pakistan's IT sector and seek investments in renewables
sectors.
Fortunately, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has already started
direct flights between Baku and Islamabad which would further boost
tourism and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. It
will further strengthen aviation cooperation leading towards
greater trans-regional aerial connectivity, people-to-people and
business-to-business contacts between two countries.
Since 2022 direct flights between two countries have been
greatly contributing to these relations. Around 50,000 Pakistani
tourists visited Azerbaijan during last year which is on the
rise.
Moreover, the government of Azerbaijan facilitates Pakistani
tourists through an online visa which takes three hours in which
the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov played an
important role.
His close and constant liaison with the Chambers of Commerce,
businessmen, investors, and private companies of Pakistan has
further widened the scope of bilateral trade between the two
countries.
His innovative interactions with numerous Think Tanks and media
outlets in Pakistan have further enhanced the soft image projection
of Azerbaijan which is creating mutually beneficial propositions
for both countries.
It is suggested that there should be close liaison between
tourist operating agencies, tour operators, ministries of culture,
tourism, history, and civil aviation of both sides to further
enhance bilateral tourism cooperation in which the corporate sector
of Karachi, Lahore, medical colleges/doctors, film industry and
sport organization can play an important role in the days to come.
New trends like Nomad visas should also be promoted to seek more
and more tourists from both sides.
Close cooperation of media, film, social media, education,
culture, and people-to-people contacts would also be useful in this
regard.
The author of the article is an Executive Director: The
Center for South & International Studies (CSIS) Islamabad
Regional Expert: China, CPEC & BRI
