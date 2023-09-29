Independent Living Solutions, Inc. Offers Curved Stair Lifts For Enhanced Mobility At Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

These lifts are a great way to ensure that individuals facing mobility challenges can navigate multi-level homes with ease and confidence.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Independent Living Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of cutting-edge mobility aids, expands its offerings to offer state-of-the-art curved stair lifts designed to empower homeowners with unrivaled independence and safety. Individuals looking for an excellent curved chair lift can also check out this firm.Curved stair lifts, the company's offering, are a testament to continuous mobility solutions. They ensure that riders can smoothly traverse from one floor to another, irrespective of turns, curves, or even reaching multiple levels. These stair lifts can accommodate staircases with curving walls, ensuring a seamless fit. The track for each stair lift is custom-fabricated using advanced technology, a process that guarantees the most optimal fit. Their design becomes indispensable for homes with two or more staircase turns or those requiring access across various levels.These stair lifts come with many customizable options, such as horizontal overruns at the top or bottom, the choice between 90 or 180-degree park stations, and even intermediate park stations. For those seeking additional features, a power-folding hinge and a variety of upholstery colors are available to match individual decor preferences. For those looking for a curved chair lift, the firm also provides it.Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is known for its commitment to enhancing mobility for residents in and around Wheat Ridge, Colorado. With over two decades of experience, they have carved a niche in offering a broad range of stairlifts tailored to individual home needs and budgets. Whether homeowners have straight or curved staircases, the company has always prioritized delivering products that grant them complete independence at home, even amidst mobility challenges."Our curved stair lifts reflect not only our dedication to superior engineering but also our commitment to ensuring our clients receive impeccable product reliability," the company's rep stated. "Our professional installation, backed by a one-year warranty, coupled with our post-installation customer support, ensures that our relationship with clients extends far beyond a mere transaction."The company emphasizes the versatility of these stairlifts, making them an ideal fit for a diverse set of users – from the elderly and those with physical disabilities to individuals battling arthritis, joint pain, injuries, and even special needs children.Safety remains paramount with these stairlifts. They come equipped with sensors to halt the lift in case of obstructions. Additional features such as seat belts, power seat swivels, and power footrests enhance ease of use. For those hesitant about power outages, these stairlifts come equipped with rechargeable batteries, ensuring an uninterrupted ride.About Independent Living Solutions, Inc. -Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is a Colorado-based company specializing in state-of-the-art mobility solutions. With over 20 years of experience, the company is a beacon of trust, reliability, and innovation in the mobility aids industry. Individuals looking for an excellent curved chair lift can also check out this firm.

