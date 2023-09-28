Classical Dance Performance

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Classical dancer Dr Sahana Bhat performed at the Indian Cultural Centre's Wednesday Fiesta. Indian embassy's deputy chief of mission Sandeep Kumar was the chief guest.
