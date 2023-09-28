JPI Breaks Ground On Jefferson Monrovia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new community is expected to bring 296 homes to Monrovia, California in early 2025

MONROVIA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPI, a leader in the development of Class A multi-family communities, held a groundbreaking ceremony today to celebrate the start of construction on Jefferson Monrovia which will bring 296 homes to Monrovia, California.

The five-story, wrap-style, luxury multi-family development will offer studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes featuring stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, private patios and balconies, and full-sized in-unit washers and dryers.

Jefferson Monrovia is expected to bring 296 homes to Monrovia, California in early 2025.

The community will also feature a host of amenities catering to a true live-work-play environment, such as a co-working lounge, clubroom, state-of-the-art fitness center, game room, rooftop deck, resort-style pool and spa, as well as

firepits in the landscaped courtyards.

"There is so much opportunity in Monrovia and we're thrilled to bring much needed housing to this growing market," said

Sunti Kumjim, Senior Vice President and Regional Development Partner for JPI. "It's always our goal to be intentional with the communities we build and ensure they spotlight the community around them. Jefferson Monrovia will not only provide residents a place to call home, but convenient access to employment and entertainment centers in the area."



Residents of Jefferson Monrovia will have convenient access to the award-winning Old Town Monrovia, Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Monrovia Canyon Park, and much more. The location also lends itself to outstanding access to education with a variety of schools nearby including Monrovia High School, Azusa Pacific University, California Institute of Technology, Cal Poly Pomona, and Claremont College Consortium.

Commuters will also enjoy the community's adjacent location to the Monrovia Metro Station which provides quick arrival times to downtown Pasadena and Los Angeles which together provide over 2.1 million jobs.

"The City of Monrovia is so pleased to welcome JPI as a development partner in Monrovia," said Dylan Feik, City Manager for Monrovia. "This project will not only bring needed housing to a region in a housing crisis, but this project will also expand resident access to the Metro A Line. We are so thrilled to partner in a project that benefits the city, the community, and JPI."

Partners on the community include

TCA Architects (Architect), PBA Engineering (Structural Engineering), and Fuscoe Engineering, Inc. (Civil Engineering).

First occupancy for Jefferson Monrovia is planned for early 2025. Interested residents are encouraged to visit

for updates.

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder, and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S., with over 9,700 apartment homes under development.

Recognized by NMHC as the 8th

largest and fastest growing developer in the U.S., JPI is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has two offices in Southern California. With a 34-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI's leadership team has comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to senior-living communities and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing, and asset management services as well as construction, financial, and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit

JPI.

SOURCE JPI