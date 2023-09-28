Self-Confessed Belarus 'Hitman' Acquitted By Swiss Court

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Pусский
(ru)
Швейцарский окружной суд оправдал Юрия Гаравского
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
The man was accused of enforced disappearance and misleading the administration of justice. The judges saw contradictions in the statements.
MENAFN28092023000210011054ID1107160192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.