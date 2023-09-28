Officials Seize 4.1Kg Hashish At Hamad International Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Customs officials at the Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle 4.1kg of narcotic hashish.
Upon suspicion, a Customs inspector probed the bag of a traveler entering the country through an x-ray machine, in addition to conducting manual inspection.
The prohibited substance was found hidden inside the secret pockets of the bag.
The Customs Department has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.
