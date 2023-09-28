Prime Minister Meets Tajik Minister Of Economic Development, Trade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday with HE Minister of Economic Development and Trade in the Republic of Tajikistan Zavqi Zavqizoda, who is visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed the two countries' cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the areas of trade and investments.
MENAFN28092023000063011010ID1107158296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.