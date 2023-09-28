Prime Minister Meets Tajik Minister Of Economic Development, Trade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday with HE Minister of Economic Development and Trade in the Republic of Tajikistan Zavqi Zavqizoda, who is visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed the two countries' cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the areas of trade and investments.