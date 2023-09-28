Azerbaijan Continues Search & Rescue Operations Following Gas Station Blast In Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Employees of
the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue search
and rescue operations following the fire that arose after the
explosion at a gas station near the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.
The fire at the gas station near Azerbaijan's Khankendi was
extinguished in a short time by the personnel of the State Fire
Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The explosion occurred on September 25, leaving dead and injured
peple.
In order to carry out search and rescue and other necessary
security measures in connection with the incident, on September 27,
another 10 special purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations of Azerbaijan and 50 personnel were sent along the
Aghdam-Askeran–Khankendi road.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.