Step Into Premium Living With PERAGO Launching In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Colombo witnessed the grand arrival of PERAGO, a premium furnishing retailer, at No. 48, Chitra Lane, Colombo 05 recently. The esteemed brand poised to revolutionize premium living in Sri Lanka offers a meticulously curated collection of exquisite furnishings including elegant furniture, intricate decor, and handcrafted rugs all designed to elevate the essence of home.

Founded on the principles of our understated sophistication embracing the qualities of quiet luxury, superior craftsmanship and impeccable design, PERAGO commits to setting new standards in Sri Lanka's high-end lifestyle landscape. The brand's core objective aims to provide customers with an array of premium in-stock furniture that could be selectively curated to significantly reduce lead time. In addition to removing unpredictability associated with custom-made furniture, PERAGO guarantees a seamless and dependable experience to all its discerning customers.

Commenting on the launch of the brand, Shafraz Thawfeek, Director, PERAGO Design stated:“We are delighted to introduce PERAGO to the Sri Lankan market. Our goal is to provide customers with premium products and professional interior expertise to effortlessly create their dream living spaces. We offer comprehensive interior packages starting from Rs. 3,500,000/-. Customers can also purchase individual furniture pieces, decor or rugs of their choice. Notably all our products are available for immediate purchase with no long waiting times. PERAGO is here to elevate every living space.”

Connecting the creative work of local artisans and specialist interior designers to Sri Lankan customers, PERAGO offers exclusive contemporary designs that are timeless. The brand has also made significant investment in the realm of metal work, metallic finishing and plating. In a pioneering move, PERAGO now stands as the sole destination in Sri Lanka capable of delivering exquisite gold-toned finishes like none other. The remarkable development showcases their unwavering commitment to offering clientele truly exceptional and unmatched finishes in the world of high-end furnishing.

Further commenting on this, Rezani Rishafy, Head Designer of PERAGO stated:“ Our design showroom embodies our commitment to seamlessly blend opulence with contemporary sophistication. Discovering and embracing one's unique style is an exciting aspect of this journey for us and our customers. Our product range showcases exclusive signature looks that epitomize 'Quiet Luxury' in its truest form. We also provide consultation to customers ensuring every aspect of their living space reflects their inspirations”.

PERAGO's mission extends beyond offering premium furniture and decor; the brand aspires to cultivate a lifestyle for its discerning clientele. With a dedication to excellence and a fervor for crafting extraordinary living spaces, PERAGO redefines the concept of luxury furniture. Customers are invited to visit the showroom on Chitra Lane, open from 10am to 7pm, Monday through Sunday, or call the 777-PERAGO (777-737-246) to schedule an appointment.