Evergrande Seen Likelier To Fall As Chairman Probed

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Worries that Evergrande Group will go bankrupt have intensified with news that the indebted property developer's chairman, Hui Ka-yan, is under police surveillance.
Hui was taken away by Chinese police earlier this month and is being monitored at a designated location, Bloomberg reported , citing people familiar with the situation.
The report said the billionaire is under residential surveillance but it does not mean he will be charged with a crime.
Now that offshore creditor meetings originally scheduled on Monday and Tuesday were canceled, Evergrande must submit a new debt revamp plan by October 30 or its bondholders' group will support a winding-up petition already filed against the developer, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Shares of Evergrande have lost 42% so far this week. Shares of Country Garden and Sunac, which followed in Evergrande's footsteps to file for bankruptcy protection in the United States, have dropped 14.3% and 20.5%, respectively.
Bankruptcy protection is a preliminary move that gives the debtor time to devise a restructuring plan and seek creditors' approval of it. Full-out bankruptcy would mean winding up the company.
Some commentators say it's likely not only that the once-largest property developer will go bankrupt but also that its collapse will hurt homebuyers' confidence and create instability in the financial systems.
Since the announcement of a debt restructuring plan on March 22, sales have been worse than expected, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on September 22.
MENAFN27092023000159011032ID1107156088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.