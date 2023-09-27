Evergrande Seen Likelier To Fall As Chairman Probed

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Worries that Evergrande Group will go bankrupt have intensified with news that the indebted property developer's chairman, Hui Ka-yan, is under police surveillance.

Hui was taken away by Chinese police earlier this month and is being monitored at a designated location, Bloomberg reported , citing people familiar with the situation.



The report said the billionaire is under residential surveillance but it does not mean he will be charged with a crime.



Now that offshore creditor meetings originally scheduled on Monday and Tuesday were canceled, Evergrande must submit a new debt revamp plan by October 30 or its bondholders' group will support a winding-up petition already filed against the developer, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Shares of Evergrande have lost 42% so far this week. Shares of Country Garden and Sunac, which followed in Evergrande's footsteps to file for bankruptcy protection in the United States, have dropped 14.3% and 20.5%, respectively.

Bankruptcy protection is a preliminary move that gives the debtor time to devise a restructuring plan and seek creditors' approval of it. Full-out bankruptcy would mean winding up the company.

Some commentators say it's likely not only that the once-largest property developer will go bankrupt but also that its collapse will hurt homebuyers' confidence and create instability in the financial systems.

Since the announcement of a debt restructuring plan on March 22, sales have been worse than expected, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on September 22.