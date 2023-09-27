Delhi-Based SOD Raises INR 45 Lakhs Seed Funding To Go National From Dubai Based Entrepreneur

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a significant development for the education sector, Schools of Dehradun (SOD), a prominent school listing site that is specialized for Dehradun, has secured INR 45 lakhs in seed funding from Dubai-based entrepreneurs. This infusion of capital marks a pivotal moment in SOD's journey as it gears up to expand its footprint nationally and ultimately, globally.SOD: Nurturing Educational OpportunitiesSOD operates under the umbrella of Edhippo , an innovative educational platform. The primary objective of SOD is to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that offers valuable insights into various schools, particularly in Dehradun, and later, across India. This initiative aligns with Edhippo's broader vision of creating a one-stop solution for students and parents to explore, compare, and choose the best educational institutions. This aligns seamlessly with Edhippo's overarching objective: forging a comprehensive, user-centric solution, facilitating meticulous evaluation and selection of optimal educational facilities.The CEO of SOD, Rashmi Dutta, expressed immense excitement about this new development and extended gratitude to the investor - Inder Singh and Pankaj Joshi for their support. In a statement, Rashmi Dutta stated,"We are thrilled to have secured this seed funding, which will play a pivotal role in our expansion efforts. Our mission is to make quality education accessible to all, and this investment brings us closer to realizing that vision. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our investors for believing in our mission and joining us on this incredible journey."The Phased Expansion PlanThe first phase of SOD's expansion involves the creation of a specialized website focusing on Dehradun schools and extending its reach to select Indian schools. This phase aims to refine and strengthen the platform's capabilities and user experience while catering to the specific needs of students, parents, and educational institutions in these regions.In the subsequent phase, Edhippo plans to introduce more portals, all under the Edhippo umbrella. These portals will comprehensively cover schools and universities across India, making it easier for students and parents to access vital information when making educational choices. The long-term vision is to extend this network of educational resources and listings to a global scale, benefiting students worldwide.Investing in Education for a Brighter TomorrowThis substantial seed funding not only signifies the potential recognized in SOD's mission but also underscores the growing importance of educational technology in the modern world. With the backing of an enthusiastic investor, SOD is now better positioned to enhance its platform, develop valuable features, and broaden its reach, ultimately benefiting students, parents, and educational institutions.Why SOD - Empowering Informed Decisions1.Comprehensive School Listings – SOD provides an extensive and meticulously curated database of schools. This resource empowers parents and students to explore a wide range of educational institutions, from primary schools to higher education facilities, all in one place.2. Streamlined Decision-Making – With SOD's user-friendly platform, individuals can compare schools based on various criteria such as location, curriculum, facilities, and extracurricular offerings. This simplifies the decision-making process, allowing for informed choices that align with specific preferences and needs.3. Transparency and Information – SOD offers transparent and detailed information about each school, including its history, infrastructure, faculty, accreditation, and admission procedures. This transparency fosters trust among users and helps them make well-informed decisions.4. Access to User Reviews – SOD often incorporates user-generated reviews and ratings. This feature enables prospective students and parents to gain insights from the experiences of others, adding an extra layer of information to their decision-making process.5. Customized Search Filters –SOD allows users to apply specific filters to their school searches. Whether it's a particular curriculum, extracurricular activities, or proximity to home, these filters help tailor search results to individual preferences.6. Expert Guidance –Through SOD, users can access expert advice and guidance related to educational choices. This is particularly valuable for parents seeking the best educational fit for their children.7. Community Engagement –SOD often fosters a sense of community among its users. It can provide forums or discussion boards where parents and students can share experiences and seek advice from one another.8. Future Expansion Plans – SOD's commitment to expand nationally and internationally through the Edhippo platform indicates its vision to become an all-encompassing educational resource. This forward-looking approach ensures that SOD will continue to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing educational landscapeThe Future of SOD and EDHIPPOAs SOD sets its ambitious vision to emerge as an all-encompassing educational resource for the benefit of students and parents within India and beyond, it becomes evident that this remarkable journey is merely in its nascent stages. With an unwavering dedication to bestowing quality education, cutting-edge technological innovation, and a team pulsating with passion, SOD and Edhippo are poised to make a transformative and enduring impact on the educational landscape.For more information about Schools of Dehradun please contact us at +91 11 4552 3706, or . or visit our website

Rashmi Dutta

Schools of Dehradun

+91 11 4552 3706



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Other