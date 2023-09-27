Russian retail trade surpasses pre-sanction levels this summer

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by consulting firm FinExpertiza, based on data from Russia's state statistics agency Rosstat, has revealed that retail trade in Russia during the summer has exceeded levels last observed prior to the West's extensive expansion of Ukraine-related sanctions in early 2022. This development suggests a notable recovery in the retail sector, signifying a return to pre-sanction conditions.



Analysts have pointed out a significant decline in retail sales since April of last year, which coincided with the commencement of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of sanctions by Western nations. These sanctions had a profound impact on the Russian economy, leading many Russians to adopt a more cautious approach by cutting back on non-essential spending and increasing their savings for future uncertainties.



The study highlights a 12-month consecutive decline in retail turnover, which persisted until March of the current year. However, a turning point was reached in April, with retail sales gradually picking up momentum. According to the findings, by July, sales had not only recovered but had actually surpassed the levels observed before the conflict and sanctions took center stage.



This shift in the retail sector reflects the resilience and adaptability of the Russian economy and consumers in the face of challenging geopolitical and economic circumstances. It also underscores the complex interplay of factors that influence consumer behavior and economic recovery in a dynamic global landscape.

