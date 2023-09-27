Coeptis Therapeutics To Present At The 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEXFORD, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP ) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that Colleen Delaney, MD, MSc, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, will present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa being held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort. Dr. Delaney will provide an overview of Coeptis' clinical development programs including the recent Phase 1 safety and dosing update for DVX201 in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infection. During the conference Dr. Delaney and Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics, will be conducting one-on-one investor and strategic partnering meetings. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Date & Time: October 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM, PDT Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA, Rentschler ATMP Ballroom

"The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a vital annual event bringing together leaders who are tackling the major scientific, logistic, policy, and economic questions confronting the cell therapy industry," said Dr. Delaney. "Coeptis recently announced excellent interim safety results for DVX201 across two trials with distinct patient populations. These early results are extremely encouraging and represents a major step for this first in-human use of an allogeneic NK cell therapy derived from pooled donor CD34+ HSPCs. I look forward to discussing these results with colleagues as well as the innovative and complementary platforms that Coeptis is assembling to develop powerful cell-based treatments to improve outcomes for patients with cancer, while we also strive to universalize cell therapy to enable greater access to these medical breakthroughs."

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of Coeptis' presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit for full information including registration.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Savannah Bryant at [email protected] and interested media should contact Stephen Majors at [email protected] .

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics

Holdings, Inc.,

together with its subsidiaries

including

Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.

and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

(collectively

"Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, including an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Additionally, Coeptis is developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR),

and the GEARTM cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms,

which

Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the

Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in

Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit

.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the risk that the integration of the Deverra licensed assets will disrupt current plans and operations of the Company; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the newly-licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to integrating the newly-licensed Deverra assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at . We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

