Emax Launches New Store At City Center Doha Mall

Doha, Qatar: Emax Launched its new format store of Premium Electronics on the First Floor, City Center Doha Mall last week. Emax is an electronic retailer under the Landmark Group umbrella.

Emax has the widest selection of electronics all under one roof. Emax Offers a diverse product range that includes Mobiles, IT, Mobile and IT Accessories, Premium Television Range, Home Appliances, Small Appliances, Health and Fitness, Gaming, Gifting, Personal Care, Car Electronics and Speakers. Emax currently operates 3 full-fledged stores in Qatar and 3 Kiosks in leading malls