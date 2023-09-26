Enemy Drops Aerial Bomb On Medical Facility In Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped a guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Beryslav, Kherson region.
The Kherson regional military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Russian aircraft attacked a medical facility in Beryslav. The hit of a guided aerial bomb damaged the roof of a hospital department, food unit, laundry, boiler room, garage, utility and storage rooms," the report said.
The administration added that information on the consequences of the shelling is currently being clarified.
