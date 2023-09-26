Florence Cathedral To Medici Chapels: 7 MUST Visit Places In Florence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Tourism day 2023:

Florence Cathedral to Medici Chapels are 7 MUST visit places in Florence showcasing Renaissance architecture at its finest. Don't miss these iconic landmarks!

Designed by Filippo Brunelleschi, the dome of the cathedral is one of the most recognizable symbols of Florence and an engineering marvel of its time

This medieval palace was later renovated by the likes of Giorgio Vasari, who added Renaissance elements to its facade and interior. It serves as Florence's town hall

Built in the 15th century for the Pitti family, later became the residence of the Medici family. It showcases a fusion of Renaissance and Baroque architectural styles

Building designed by Giorgio Vasari, houses the most important art collections in the world, with works by Renaissance masters like Botticelli, Michelangelo, and Leonardo da Vinci

Designed by Filippo Brunelleschi, this basilica is a prime example of Renaissance church architecture. and the facade still remains unfinished

Designed by Leon Battista Alberti, this palace is a classic example of Renaissance architectural principles, emphasizing proportion, balance, and the use of classical orders

Were built as a mausoleum for the Medici family. The New Sacristy, designed by Michelangelo, is a prime example of Renaissance architecture