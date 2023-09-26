Kazakhstan Extends Ban On Wheat Imports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. The ban on import of wheat by road into Kazakhstan has been extended from October 11 of this year for a period of 6 months, Trend reports.

As noted by the Ministry of Agriculture, this step was taken to eliminate illegal imports of wheat.

In addition, from September 26, 2023, a ban was introduced for a period of 6 months on the import of wheat by rail, except the import of grain intended for licensed elevators, as well as grain processing and poultry enterprises.

The restrictions imposed on imports by rail do not apply to transit transportation through the territory of Kazakhstan.

The order of the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeyev to introduce a ban on the import of wheat by road for a period of six months came into force on April 10, 2023. The adopted document notes that the imposed restrictions comply with the norms of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and are related to the need to regulate trade activities and ensure the national security of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The total damage to Kazakhstan from the illegal import of wheat from border countries, which has been observed for several years, is estimated annually at $500 million.