Avoid Costly Adhesion Failures With The New Gardco X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester

- James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO)COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Paul N. Gardner USA (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries introduces their new X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester.Avoid costly adhesion failures and ensure your coatings are long-lasting, resilient and dependable with the New Gardco X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester. You can easily evaluate the adhesion of your coatings, improving quality control, safety assurance, and product reliability by eliminating guesswork and preventing coating failure with this simple adhesion tool and its kit options. Designed for one of the most popular adhesion test Methods, ASTM D3359 (Method A) Standard Test Method for Measuring Adhesion by Tape Test for coatings that exceed 5 mils, the X-Cut adhesion tester is the tool of choice for consistent, reliable, inexpensive adhesion tests in the lab or field.Use the Gardco X-Cut template tool and cutter to perform the x-cut test or cross hatch test, by making a series of closely spaced cuts through the coating to the substrate. At least two cuts are made that intersect at 90 degrees to achieve a right-angle lattice pattern. Then a controlled amount of pressure is applied with tape to easily assess if the adhesion property of the coating to the substrate is sufficient. The cross-cut area is observed for any adhesion failure.Designed, engineered, and manufactured by GARDCO, the X-Cut Adhesion Tester is available in three options:.15360 – Complete X-Cut Cross Cut Adhesion Test KitX-Cut gauge, cutting tool, illuminated magnifier, brush,1 roll of 8660 Adhesion Tape for the ASTM D3359 method,instructions and foam fitted carrying case..15359 – X-Cut Tool and Cutter in Case.15361 – X-Cut Gauge onlyThe X-Cut Cross Hatch Adhesion Tester is a simple, inexpensive, versatile tool that plays a crucial role in quality control, safety assurance, and product reliability across the Paint and Coatings and many other industries. It helps professionals determine the adhesion strength of coatings, ensuring that they adhere properly to substrates and perform as intended over time. The X-Cut Cross Cut Adhesion Tester is the tool of choice for consistent, reliable, inexpensive adhesion tests in the lab or field.More information on Paul Gardner can be found at .About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana's vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

