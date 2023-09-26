Agility Launches New Native Formstack App To Streamline Form Management For Marketing Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Formstack and Agility App

The app will enable seamless lead generation between Agility and Formstack.

- Joel Varty, CTO TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Agility CMS announced the launch of its new native Formstack app. The app is designed to streamline form management for marketing teams and improve the process of collecting data within the Agility platform.Formstack, the popular online form builder, has previously been integrated with Agility. However, as part of Agility's expanding marketplace, the company has built a no-code integration for Formstack. This means that marketing teams can now easily create and manage forms directly within the Agility platform, without requiring any technical expertise or custom development work."At Agility, we're always looking for ways to enhance the user experience and make it easier for our customers to achieve their goals," said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "With the new Formstack app, we're providing marketing teams with a powerful tool that streamlines form management and improves the overall data collection process."The launch of the Formstack app is part of Agility's broader marketplace plans, which aim to provide customers with access to a wide range of third-party applications and services. These integrations are made possible by Agility's composable architecture , which allows customers to easily mix and match different services to create a custom solution that fits their unique requirements.The new Formstack app is expected to significantly enhance the workflow of marketing teams by improving collaboration, streamlining form management and data collection, and improving the overall quality of the data. With the native integration, marketers can now easily create and manage forms directly within Agility, reducing the time and effort required to collect data and create personalized experiences.The new Formstack app is now available to all Agility customers. For more information, visit .About Agility:Agility CMS is a versatile, Headless Content Management System that empowers organizations to create, manage, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across various channels. With a strong focus on customer-centricity and innovation, Agility CMS helps businesses adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Learn more at .About Formstack:Formstack is a versatile online form builder that enables businesses of all types and sizes to create and manage data collection processes. With Formstack, you can easily create branded forms, surveys, quizzes, and more, and collect data seamlessly with integrations to popular tools and platforms. Learn more at .

Harmonie Poirier

Agility

+ +1 9057084155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other