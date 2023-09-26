Royal Decree Approves Reshuffle Of PM Khasawneh's Cabinet

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued on Tuesday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh's Cabinet.
The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following:
Raed Abu Soud as Minister of Water and Irrigation
Wajih Azaizeh as Minister of State
Ahmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing
Haditha Khraisha as Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs
Yousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply
Nadia Rawabdeh as Minister of Labour
Wesam Tahtamouni as Minister of Transport
Muhannad Mubaidin as Minister of Government Communications
The ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace.
Prime Minister Khasawneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.
Another Royal Decree had been issued, approving the resignation of the following, as of 26 September 2023:
Mohammad Najjar as Minister of Water and Irrigation
Wajih Azaizeh as Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs
Ahmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing and Minister of Transport
Yousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Minister of Labour
Faisal Shboul as Minister of Government Communications
King Abdullah received the resigning ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace and thanked them for their efforts while in office.
