Royal Decree Approves Reshuffle Of PM Khasawneh's Cabinet

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued on Tuesday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh's Cabinet.





The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following:





Raed Abu Soud as Minister of Water and IrrigationWajih Azaizeh as Minister of StateAhmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and HousingHaditha Khraisha as Minister of Political and Parliamentary AffairsYousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and SupplyNadia Rawabdeh as Minister of LabourWesam Tahtamouni as Minister of TransportMuhannad Mubaidin as Minister of Government Communications





The ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace.





Prime Minister Khasawneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.





Another Royal Decree had been issued, approving the resignation of the following, as of 26 September 2023:





Mohammad Najjar as Minister of Water and IrrigationWajih Azaizeh as Minister of Political and Parliamentary AffairsAhmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing and Minister of TransportYousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Minister of LabourFaisal Shboul as Minister of Government Communications

King Abdullah received the resigning ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace and thanked them for their efforts while in office.