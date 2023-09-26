Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:09 GMT

Royal Decree Approves Reshuffle Of PM Khasawneh's Cabinet


Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued on Tuesday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh's Cabinet.


The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following:


  • Raed Abu Soud as Minister of Water and Irrigation
  • Wajih Azaizeh as Minister of State
  • Ahmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing
  • Haditha Khraisha as Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs
  • Yousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply
  • Nadia Rawabdeh as Minister of Labour
  • Wesam Tahtamouni as Minister of Transport
  • Muhannad Mubaidin as Minister of Government Communications


    The ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace.


    Prime Minister Khasawneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.


    Another Royal Decree had been issued, approving the resignation of the following, as of 26 September 2023:


  • Mohammad Najjar as Minister of Water and Irrigation
  • Wajih Azaizeh as Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs
  • Ahmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing and Minister of Transport
  • Yousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Minister of Labour
  • Faisal Shboul as Minister of Government Communications

    King Abdullah received the resigning ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace and thanked them for their efforts while in office.

