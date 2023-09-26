Uzbekistan Shows Interest In Attracting Foreign Investments In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Uzbekistan is interested in attracting $50 billion of foreign
investment in the agricultural sector of the country, the Minister
of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Aziz Voitov said at the 2nd Turkic
Agro Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.
The minister noted that the textile industry,
gardening, animal husbandry, seed production and others are
important and promising sectors in the agricultural sector of
Uzbekistan.
He added that the government of Uzbekistan provides
subsidies to farmers for the introduction of water-saving
technologies and the purchase of seeds.
In addition, Voitov said that this platform provides
huge opportunities for negotiating contracts and stimulating
business in the field of agriculture.
Uzbekistan has traditionally employed a system of state support
and subsidies for its agricultural sector. The Assistant Food and
Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative
in Uzbekistan Sherzod Umarov had said that there is a need to align
these mechanisms with international trade rules and regulations.
This involves ensuring that subsidies provided to agricultural
producers are transparent, non-discriminatory, and comply with WTO
guidelines.
