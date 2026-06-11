Fire Breaks Out In 11-Storey Residential Building In Mumbai's Juhu
A fire broke out at the residential Manisha Building in Juhu on Thursday, the Mumbai Fire Department said. According to the department, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the 11-storey building at 7:43 AM today. It further added that fire control measures were immediately initiated, saying, "Fire tenders are present at the spot." Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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