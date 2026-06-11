Arshad Warsi Opens Up On How Rajkumar Hirani Shaped His Career Twice

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Arshad Warsi has opened up about his long-standing association with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and the significant role he has played in shaping his career.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actor revealed that Hirani not only helped launch his journey in the industry but also played a key part in reviving it at a crucial stage. Reflecting on their bond, Warsi also expressed gratitude for the filmmaker's impact on his professional life. Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani is set to make his streaming debut with“Pritam and Pedro,” which stars Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani.

Arshad shared,“Pritam And Pedro is special to me in multiple ways. For starters, I love working with Raju. He means a lot to me. In a way, he started my career and he helped me restart my career. I never imagined the little boy I was holding in my arms, one day we would be sharing the screen together. I enjoyed playing Pedro, he is one rare guy. I am yet to meet someone like him, you'll realise when you see him.”

The actor also expressed his excitement over the release of his three big projects within a span of a month -“Welcome To The Jungle,”“Dhamaal 4,” and“Pritam and Pedro.” Speaking about the same, he mentioned,“I feel blessed and excited as i look forward to 3 releases concurrently. I can't wait for the audience reactions to the characters I have portrayed. And of course, I am happy to be back with Javed, one franchise we do purely for kids. Adi-Manav have got so much joy in everyone's lives. We are blessed to be part of this franchise.”

“Welcome To The Jungle” and“Dhamaal 4” continue popular comedy franchises, while Pritam And Pedro marks the third collaboration between Arshad Warsi and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani after Munnabhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006). Arshad has already begun promotions for all three projects and is gearing up for back-to-back releases over the next few weeks.

The comedy films are set for theatrical release, with“Welcome To The Jungle” arriving on June 26 and“Dhamaal 4” on July 10. Meanwhile,“Pritam And Pedro” will premiere digitally on JioHotstar on July 3, 2026.