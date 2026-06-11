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Israeli Settlers Torch Farmland in West Bank Town
(MENAFN) Farmland on a hill in the town of Taybeh, a predominantly Christian community located east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, was set ablaze after a late-night incident involving settlers, according to local officials and reports.
The mayor of Taybeh said a group of settlers entered agricultural areas on Tuesday night and ignited fires across a mountainous stretch of cultivated land, causing extensive damage to farmland.
According to available information, residents reported hearing gunfire near the area, which prevented them from approaching the blaze to attempt to extinguish it. The mayor added that the group remained in the vicinity until Israeli forces arrived.
Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khoury said the town, like other communities east of Ramallah, has faced repeated attacks that residents believe are aimed at pressuring them to leave their land.
“The attacks do not distinguish between Muslims and Christians. The occupiers want the land without its people,” he said.
Taybeh, which is located in the area of Taybeh, is among the few remaining towns in the region with a Christian majority, according to local and church sources. Its Christian heritage is said to date back centuries.
Residents and local officials say the town has experienced a rise in similar incidents in recent months, including fires near historic religious sites, property damage, and graffiti they describe as hostile, contributing to growing concern among the community.
The mayor of Taybeh said a group of settlers entered agricultural areas on Tuesday night and ignited fires across a mountainous stretch of cultivated land, causing extensive damage to farmland.
According to available information, residents reported hearing gunfire near the area, which prevented them from approaching the blaze to attempt to extinguish it. The mayor added that the group remained in the vicinity until Israeli forces arrived.
Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khoury said the town, like other communities east of Ramallah, has faced repeated attacks that residents believe are aimed at pressuring them to leave their land.
“The attacks do not distinguish between Muslims and Christians. The occupiers want the land without its people,” he said.
Taybeh, which is located in the area of Taybeh, is among the few remaining towns in the region with a Christian majority, according to local and church sources. Its Christian heritage is said to date back centuries.
Residents and local officials say the town has experienced a rise in similar incidents in recent months, including fires near historic religious sites, property damage, and graffiti they describe as hostile, contributing to growing concern among the community.
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