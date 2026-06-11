Delhi Police Bust E-Commerce Fraud Syndicate Under Op Cy Hawk Four Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Under the special anti-cyber fraud initiative 'Operation Cy Hawk', Delhi Police have busted an organised e-commerce fraud syndicate involved in cheating vendors by manipulating online delivery and logistics systems.

Four accused persons, including three insiders and one receiver of stolen property, have been arrested, and artificial jewellery worth approximately Rs 6.5 lakh has been recovered, said police.

A police media statement said that a complaint was received from Wercatalist Pvt. Ltd., a logistics partner engaged in the collection and delivery of Flipkart consignments. During an internal audit at its warehouse located at Y-36, Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-II, multiple instances of high-value jewellery consignments being received in tampered or empty condition were detected.

Acting on the complaint, FIR No. 326/2026 under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Okhla Industrial Area, and an intensive investigation was launched.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Arpit Kashyap and Akash Rathore, employed as pickup staff, in conspiracy with tempo driver Mohit Kumar, misused their access to vendor portals and parcel movement systems.

The accused allegedly generated and manipulated high-value jewellery pickup orders and collected genuine consignments from vendors. Before depositing the parcels at the warehouse, they cancelled the orders, opened the consignments, removed valuable jewellery items, and repacked the boxes. The tampered parcels were then deposited at the warehouse to create a false impression of intact delivery.

The stolen jewellery was subsequently sold at discounted rates to Anmol alias Anmol Poddar, who allegedly purchased the items without bills or any verification of their lawful source.

The investigating team used a combination of technical surveillance, digital forensic analysis, and ground intelligence. Key aspects of the probe included scrutiny of vendor portal activity, order IDs, parcel movement logs, route sheets, mobile phone records, and other digital evidence.

Analysis revealed a consistent pattern of creation and cancellation of high-value orders, followed by the deposition of tampered parcels, establishing a clear criminal conspiracy among the accused persons.

At the instance of the accused, artificial silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 6.5 lakh has been recovered and seized. Verification of the recovered items with vendor invoices and shipment records is currently underway.

Further recovery and investigation into the antecedents of the accused are in progress, the police said.