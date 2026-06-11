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Lithuanian PM Calls for Stronger NATO Presence After Drone Incursions
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s prime minister has called for an increased NATO presence along the alliance’s eastern border following a series of drone-related airspace incidents in the Baltic region, according to reports citing national media.
Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said recent drone activity highlights the importance of maintaining a robust deterrence posture across NATO’s eastern flank.
"Recent drone incidents underscore the importance of a strong NATO presence and credible deterrence across the alliance's entire eastern flank," Ruginiene said following a summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders held in Tallinn.
Her comments come after multiple reported airspace violations in the region in recent days. According to available information, French fighter jets operating under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission intercepted and shot down a drone that was detected over Latvia on Monday.
Ruginiene also pointed to Ukraine’s experience dealing with similar aerial threats, suggesting that it provides important lessons for regional defense planning.
The summit brought together leaders from the Nordic-Baltic Eight alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with discussions focusing on regional security, military cooperation, and continued support for Ukraine.
Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said recent drone activity highlights the importance of maintaining a robust deterrence posture across NATO’s eastern flank.
"Recent drone incidents underscore the importance of a strong NATO presence and credible deterrence across the alliance's entire eastern flank," Ruginiene said following a summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders held in Tallinn.
Her comments come after multiple reported airspace violations in the region in recent days. According to available information, French fighter jets operating under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission intercepted and shot down a drone that was detected over Latvia on Monday.
Ruginiene also pointed to Ukraine’s experience dealing with similar aerial threats, suggesting that it provides important lessons for regional defense planning.
The summit brought together leaders from the Nordic-Baltic Eight alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with discussions focusing on regional security, military cooperation, and continued support for Ukraine.
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