403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over 200 Terrorists Killed in US-Nigeria Strike
(MENAFN) US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Nigerian military announced Wednesday that joint operations targeting Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in northeastern Nigeria have killed more than 200 militants.
"AFRICOM, in continued coordination with Nigeria, conducted operations against ISIS (Daesh) fighters in NE Nigeria," AFRICOM said in a post on the US social media platform X. "The targeted operations eliminated more than 200 terrorists, including (ISIS leader) Abu-Bilal al-Minuki. No U.S. or Nigerian forces were harmed."
Nigerian Defense Headquarters spokesperson Samaila Mohammed Uba said the joint operations had significantly degraded terrorist networks across the region, with strikes zeroing in on militant hideouts, logistics bases, and operational infrastructure throughout the area.
Uba confirmed the death toll surpassed 200 fighters and highlighted that the US-Nigerian partnership had meaningfully strengthened Nigerian security forces' capacities in intelligence-driven operations, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
The strikes come against the backdrop of a grinding insurgency that has ravaged Nigeria's northeast for over a decade, propelled largely by Boko Haram and its splinter faction ISWAP. The protracted conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes, with the states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe bearing the heaviest toll.
"AFRICOM, in continued coordination with Nigeria, conducted operations against ISIS (Daesh) fighters in NE Nigeria," AFRICOM said in a post on the US social media platform X. "The targeted operations eliminated more than 200 terrorists, including (ISIS leader) Abu-Bilal al-Minuki. No U.S. or Nigerian forces were harmed."
Nigerian Defense Headquarters spokesperson Samaila Mohammed Uba said the joint operations had significantly degraded terrorist networks across the region, with strikes zeroing in on militant hideouts, logistics bases, and operational infrastructure throughout the area.
Uba confirmed the death toll surpassed 200 fighters and highlighted that the US-Nigerian partnership had meaningfully strengthened Nigerian security forces' capacities in intelligence-driven operations, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
The strikes come against the backdrop of a grinding insurgency that has ravaged Nigeria's northeast for over a decade, propelled largely by Boko Haram and its splinter faction ISWAP. The protracted conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes, with the states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe bearing the heaviest toll.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment