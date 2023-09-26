Flash News: OKX Lists Wall Street Memes Coin (WSM) On Its Spot Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 26, 2023.

OKX Lists Wall Street Memes Coin (WSM) on its Spot Market

OKX today listed the Wall Street Memes coin (WSM) on its spot market at 10:00 (UTC). With this addition, OKX users can now trade WSM against USDT via the WSM/USDT spot pair. Deposits for WSM were enabled on September 25 at 18:00 (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on September 27.

WSM is the memecoin that fuels Wall Street Memes , a decentralized meme platform that is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Wall Street Memes enables creators to create and sell memes, and collectors to buy and sell memes. WSM is an ERC-20 token that can be used to buy and sell memes on the Wall Street Memes platform, as well as to participate in its governance.

To learn more, click here .

For more information, please visit the Support Center .