Yangi 'S Turnkey Dry Forming Manufacturing Solution Cellera Is Ready For First Machine Orders

Yangi is launching its dry forming manufacturing technology for cellulose-based packaging Cellera, which has the potential to replace rigid plastics at scale.

VARBERG, HALLAND LAN, SWEDEN, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- It's no secret that due to new legislation, consumer demands, and target initiatives, sustainability is increasingly becoming a worldwide packaging trend that brands can no longer afford to ignore. Yangi TM is now launching its groundbreaking and patent-pending machine technology platform for cellulose dry formed packaging, CelleraTM, which has the potential to replace rigid plastics at scale.

Cellera can produce 3D-formed packaging directly from cellulose pulp in one machine line at a 30% lower cost than existing fibre-based solutions, without any process water added and less energy use, resulting in a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions. Cellera is a turnkey, state-of-the-art manufacturing machine platform that comes with Yangi's additional offering in customized packages and value-added services.

"Finally, we have reached a milestone we've been striving for, for many years. Our team has now developed a robust and outperforming machine platform that meets the needs of packaging producers and brands,” says Anna Altner, Founder and Head of Strategy & IR of Yangi.“By combining established production technologies targeting a new field of application, we have created possibilities for significantly improved sustainability in packaging. We are entering a new era of cellulose fibres with Cellera,” she adds.

Cellera is currently up and running in Yangi's 3000 sqm new state-of-the-art production facility in Varberg, Sweden. With a fully industrialised platform in place, Yangi can now showcase the viability of the technology on a large scale, and in collaboration with customers and partners validate product concepts, aiming to launch compelling offerings in the market.

“We welcome pioneering partners to start their transformation journey to dry forming,” says Hanna Rüdel, Chief Commercial Officer of Yangi.“The future of packaging technology isn't coming. It's here, today. With Cellera, now available, our partners will have a first-mover advantage,” she continues.

But the dry forming technology has been around for a while. Building on decades of innovation from a long-standing R&D project in Denmark that started in the mid-90s, in 2014, Yangi seized the opportunity to secure the technology and continue building on years of knowledge. After 10 years of development, a team of 40+ talented individuals, hundreds of collaborations within the packaging value chain, and several machine iterations, Yangi perfected the technology and simplified the transition to dry forming for brands and packaging producers.

"Reaching several significant milestones in the company's development, supported by fantastic investors, Yangi is now poised to meet the demand for sustainable packaging technology and growth," concludes Johann Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of Yangi.

