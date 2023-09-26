Lusail Chosen As 2030 Islamic World's Capital Of Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lusail is officially designated as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic world for the year 2030. The city was chosen at the 12th conference of culture ministers in the Islamic world, organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and hosted by the State of Qatar.

ISESCO has selected six cities to hold the title of Capital of Culture in the Islamic world for the coming years, starting with Shusha in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2024, followed by Samarkand in the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2025, then Hebron in Palestine in 2026, and Abidjan in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in 2026. This will be followed by Siwa in the Arab Republic of Egypt in 2027, leading to the celebration of Lusail in the State of Qatar as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic world in 2030.



'Qatar prioritises culture in human development' 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in Islamic World begins in Doha on Monday

The city of Lusail is considered a historical cultural beacon, and its name is derived from Qatar's authentic heritage and its cultural values. The name is also associated with one of the rarest flowers in Qatar, symbolizing the uniqueness of the city and the seamless blend of Doha's heritage and modernity.

Covering an area of 38 square kilometers, the city includes four exclusive islands, 19 multi-purpose residential areas, as well as recreational and commercial uses. This vibrant city boasts 22 world-class hotels, making it a gift for hospitality, tourism, and investments in Qatar.

The city stands out with its wide array of upscale shops, fine dining restaurants, residential spaces, offices, hotels, parks, water gardens, theaters, fitness centers, and multi-screen cinemas. There are plans to open the new Lusail Museum in the coming years.

The area includes the iconic Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate up to 80,000 spectators and hosted several matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, including the tournament's closing ceremony and the final match.

Lusail City is also a sustainable city for several reasons, including the rating by the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS). All residential and office buildings in Lusail are rated at least two stars, with some achieving three, four, and five-star ratings. The city relies on modern non-traditional transportation networks, such as the metro, light rail, and tram. The comprehensive urban plan aims to reduce distances, thereby decreasing the reliance on car usage. The city features green spaces and parks covering an area of 3.5 million square meters, using treated water for irrigation. Additionally, it preserves a 27-kilometer coastline and has created artificial coral reefs along the waterfront.

The current approach to selecting cultural capitals in the Islamic world is primarily based on the principles outlined in the ISESCO document. It emphasizes the need to celebrate cities with prominent cultural histories, revive their cultural and civilizational achievements, promote cultural and civilizational dialogue, and strengthen values of coexistence and understanding among peoples. In addition, these cities are expected to distinguish themselves through modern urban structures and possess cultural, artistic, and creative facilities that attract intellectuals, artists, and creators, as well as a wide audience from both residents and visitors.

ISESCO announced that the new format of the Capitals of Culture in the Islamic World program includes additional cities that have previously served as cultural centers and hubs with the Islamic world, even if they are not currently members of the ISESCO. This expansion is carried out in cooperation with regional and international partners, serving the interests of the Islamic world and enhancing its international presence.