We Are In Regular Contact With Reps Of Karabakh Armenians - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. We are in regular contact with the ICRC and also directly with representatives of Armenian residences in Karabakh to be responsive to humanitarian needs on the ground, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Earlier last night, there was an explosion at a gas station in Khankendi.

It should be noted that an ambulance with medicines against burns, dressing materials, gloves, and medicines was sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road on September 26 to treat 200 people injured in an explosion at a gas station near the town of Khankendi.