We Are In Regular Contact With Reps Of Karabakh Armenians - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. We are in
regular contact with the ICRC and also directly with
representatives of Armenian residences in Karabakh to be responsive
to humanitarian needs on the ground, Assistant to the President of
Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the
Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
Earlier last night, there was an explosion at a gas station in
Khankendi.
It should be noted that an ambulance with medicines against
burns, dressing materials, gloves, and medicines was sent along the
Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road on September 26 to treat 200 people
injured in an explosion at a gas station near the town of
Khankendi.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107143062
